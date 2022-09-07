What happened in backstage brawl between CM Punk, The Young Bucks following AEW All Out?

The biggest drama in wrestling right now took place outside of a ring.

At AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. But the glory of his victory was quickly overshadowed by the post-event press conference, in which Punk went on a tirade, first about his former friend Colt Cabana and eventually about AEW’s executive vice presidents, which include Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, brothers Matt and Nick Jackson.

Punk opened his 23-minute presser with a six-minute rant addressing the rumors that he was trying to get Cabana fired from AEW — lies that he said came from Omega and The Young Bucks.

“I haven’t been friends with [Cabana] since at least 2014, late 2013,” Punk said. “The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn’t f—ing manage a Target and they spread lies and bulls—t and put into the media that I got somebody fired when I have f— all to do with him, want nothing to do with him, do not care where he works, where he doesn’t work, where he eats, where he sleeps. And the fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is f—ing embarrassing.”

There was a lot more, but ultimately, that lit the fuse for what happened backstage a few minutes later.

According to reports, Punk was confronted by the trio in his dressing room after his presser and started throwing punches at Matt Jackson. Things devolved from there, with Punk’s friend and AEW wrestler Ace Steel reportedly throwing a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye and blackened it. Steel also reportedly bit Kenny Omega and pulled his hair.

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated reported that suspensions are coming for everyone involved in the melee, including Omega and The Young Bucks as well as other wrestlers such as Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler. Sports Illustrated adds, via multiple sources that “Punk and Ace Steel will either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of Wednesday.”