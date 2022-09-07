Chelsea fires Thomas Tuchel after slow start to 2022-23 season

Chelsea FC has fired manager Thomas Tuchel after a slow start to the season. Chelsea is 3-1-2 across six EPL matches and lost on Tuesday to Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League group play.

Tuchel joined the club in January 2021 when he led the club to a win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Final. In 2021-22, his club was 36-17-8 across competitions, losing to Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The club released the following statement announcing the firing:

On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have approached Brighton manager Graham Potter to be the club’s next manager. Mauricio Pochettino is also in the running, although Potter is apparently the preferred candidate.

Tuchel’s lack of success early this season, along with his outburst with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte which led to a suspension, were enough for new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to look elsewhere.

Chelsea are +125 to finish in the top 4 this season per DraftKings Sportsbook.