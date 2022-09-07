Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 1

Can you guys feel it? The fall season is upon us, and so is the first main slate of the NFL season. This article highlights some key QB and WR stacks for Sunday's games. The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your fantasy lineup. Seventy-nine percent of the lineups that won DraftKings' Fantasy Football Millionaire contests used a QB stack in their lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article will provide some of the best stacking options for Sunday's main slate.

Jalen Hurts ($6,800) / A.J. Brown ($6,400)

The Philadelphia Eagles have been active this offseason, and their major acquisition was getting an alpha WR in A.J. Brown. Hurts scampered for just under 800 yards last season and put up 10 scores in just 15 games. His ability on the ground gives him the ability to hit his ceiling projections more times than not, and the Lions have some question marks in their secondary. Jeff Okudah has allowed a career 121.8 passer rating to his coverage and needs to play better for this unit to be better than where I have them, which is a bottom-third unit in the NFL coming into the season.

Joe Burrow ($6,400) / Tee Higgins ($6,100)

My hot take for the 2022 season: Tee Higgins will outscore Ja'Marr Chase in all fantasy formats, including Week 1. This take will undoubtedly get a lot of heat, but hear me out.

Last season, Higgins averaged 14.7 yards per reception and just under 10 yards per target. He also outscored Chase in four out of the season's final six games. Opposing defenses will shift coverage and put their best cornerback on Chase, leaving Higgins with the No. 2 for most of the season. The Steelers have one of the older secondaries in the league, which is not great when you're going up against one of the youngest and most talented.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.