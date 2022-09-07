Mets pitcher Max Scherzer headed to injured list

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scheduled to start Friday’s game against the Marlins. But that won’t happen now, as he will instead go on the 15-day injured list, manager Buck Showalter announced Wednesday.

Max Scherzer is heading to the IL.



Buck Showalter expects him back when he is eligible: "We want him to be completely healed" pic.twitter.com/o5pPgKKX0a — SNY (@SNYtv) September 7, 2022

Scherzer departed his Saturday start against the Nationals after only five innings and 67 pitches due to left side fatigue. There was hope he would be able to make his next start, but the team will play it safe with the 38-year-old ace instead. Showalter said Scherzer should be ready to return once he’s eligible to come off the IL.

Scherzer missed nearly seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique strain. He’s having another strong season in his first year with the Mets, posting a 2.26 ERA with 153 strikeouts in 127.2 innings.

The Mets, at 85-51, entered Wednesday in a tie for the NL East lead with the Atlanta Braves. New York has been in first place in the division for all but one day this season.