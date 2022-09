The New York Jets will start their 2022 season with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Flacco will take the place of Zach Wilson as he returns from his preseason knee injury. Wilson will be out until Week 4, per Tom Pelissero, giving Flacco at lest the first three games of the season.

Flacco will get to face his old team, the Baltimore Ravens, in what will be a big weekend for revenge narratives.