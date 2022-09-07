Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 1

We’re through the first round of Champions League group stage matches for the 2022-23 competition and there have been a few surprises. Dinamo Zagreb stunned Chelsea, leading to the dismissal of manager Thomas Tuchel. Shakhtar Donetsk crushed RB Leipzig, which pushed the German side towards a managerial change. Sevilla took a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain looked sharp in a win over Juventus.
Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 1. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.
Group A
Ajax, 1-0-0, 3 points
Napoli, 1-0-0, 3 points
Liverpool, 0-0-1, 0 points
Rangers, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group B
Club Brugge, 1-0-0, 3 points
Atletico Madrid, 0-1-0, 1 point
FC Porto, 0-1-0, 1 point
Bayer Leverkusen, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group C
Barcelona, 1-0-0, 3 points
Bayern Munich, 1-0-0, 3 points
Inter Milan, 0-0-1, 0 points
Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group D
Sporting CP, 1-0-0, 3 points
Tottenham, 1-0-0, 3 points
Marseille, 0-0-1, 0 points
Eintracht Frankfurt, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb, 1-0-0, 3 points
AC Milan, 0-1-0, 1 point
RB Salzburg, 0-1-0, 1 point
Chelsea, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-0-0, 3 points
Real Madrid, 1-0-0, 3 points
RB Leipzig, 0-0-1, 0 points
Celtic, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group G
Manchester City, 1-0-0, 3 points
Borussia Dortmund, 1-0-0, 3 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-0-1, 0 points
Sevilla, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group H
Benfica, 1-0-0, 3 points
Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0-0, 3 points
Juventus, 0-0-1, 0 points
Maccabi Haifa, 0-0-1, 0 points