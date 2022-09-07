Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 1

We’re through the first round of Champions League group stage matches for the 2022-23 competition and there have been a few surprises. Dinamo Zagreb stunned Chelsea, leading to the dismissal of manager Thomas Tuchel. Shakhtar Donetsk crushed RB Leipzig, which pushed the German side towards a managerial change. Sevilla took a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain looked sharp in a win over Juventus.

Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 1. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Group A

Ajax, 1-0-0, 3 points

Napoli, 1-0-0, 3 points

Liverpool, 0-0-1, 0 points

Rangers, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group B

Club Brugge, 1-0-0, 3 points

Atletico Madrid, 0-1-0, 1 point

FC Porto, 0-1-0, 1 point

Bayer Leverkusen, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group C

Barcelona, 1-0-0, 3 points

Bayern Munich, 1-0-0, 3 points

Inter Milan, 0-0-1, 0 points

Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group D

Sporting CP, 1-0-0, 3 points

Tottenham, 1-0-0, 3 points

Marseille, 0-0-1, 0 points

Eintracht Frankfurt, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb, 1-0-0, 3 points

AC Milan, 0-1-0, 1 point

RB Salzburg, 0-1-0, 1 point

Chelsea, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-0-0, 3 points

Real Madrid, 1-0-0, 3 points

RB Leipzig, 0-0-1, 0 points

Celtic, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group G

Manchester City, 1-0-0, 3 points

Borussia Dortmund, 1-0-0, 3 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-0-1, 0 points

Sevilla, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group H

Benfica, 1-0-0, 3 points

Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0-0, 3 points

Juventus, 0-0-1, 0 points

Maccabi Haifa, 0-0-1, 0 points