Opening odds for 2022 BMW PGA Championship of DP World Tour

TOUR Championship winner Rory McIlroy isn’t done with his season yet, despite taking in $18 million in winnings just two weeks ago. The Irish golfer is headed to the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England to face a new slate of opponents that includes several members of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf organization.

The championship, which is part of the DP World Tour, tees off on Thursday, September 8. American Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship last year with a score of 19 under par, and has since been one of several golfers to speak out against those defecting to LIV.

McIlroy is the favorite to win this weekend’s event, coming in at +600, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is behind him at +850, with reigning champion Horschel coming in at +2800. This is one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour, with the winner receiving an exemption into the next U.S. Open as well as the next three Open Championships.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 BMW PGA Championship Odds Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Player Winner Top 5 Top 10 Rory McIlroy +600 +150 -125 Jon Rahm +850 +200 +100 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1100 +240 +120 Shane Lowry +1400 +330 +165 Viktor Hovland +1800 +360 +190 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 +500 +240 Billy Horschel +2800 +550 +260 Tyrrell Hatton +2800 +550 +275 Talor Gooch +2800 +550 +255 Adam Scott +3000 +650 +300 Abraham Ancer +3000 +600 +280 Thomas Pieters +3500 +750 +350 Patrick Reed +4000 +850 +360 Branden Grace +5000 +800 +400 Dean Burmester +6000 +1200 +550 Lee Westwood +6000 +1200 +500 Justin Rose +6000 +1100 +500 Sergio Garcia +6000 +1200 +500 Robert MacIntyre +6000 +1200 +500 Adrian Meronk +6500 +1200 +550 Jordan Smith +6500 +1100 +450 Danny Willett +7000 +1400 +600 Aaron Rai +7000 +1200 +550 Ryan Fox +7000 +1400 +600 Fabrizio Zanotti +7500 +1200 +550 Matt Wallace +8000 +1600 +700 Ewen Ferguson +8000 +1400 +650 Eddie Pepperell +8000 +1400 +600 Francesco Molinari +9000 +1600 +700 Lucas Herbert +9000 +1600 +700 Kurt Kitayama +9000 +1600 +700 Victor Perez +9000 +1600 +700 Thomas Detry +9000 +1600 +750 Sam Horsfield +9000 +1600 +750 Adri Arnaus +10000 +1800 +800 Richie Ramsay +10000 +1800 +750 Bernd Wiesberger +11000 +2000 +800 Alexander Bjork +11000 +2000 +850 Thriston Lawrence +11000 +1800 +800 Rasmus Hojgaard +11000 +2000 +850 Ian Poulter +13000 +2000 +1000 Marcus Kinhult +13000 +2500 +1000 Marcus Helligkilde +13000 +1900 +1000 Laurie Canter +13000 +2200 +1000 Antoine Rozner +13000 +2200 +900 Nicolai Hojgaard +15000 +2800 +1100 Min Woo Lee +15000 +2800 +1100 Mikko Korhonen +15000 +2200 +1000 Matti Schmid +15000 +3000 +1000 Callum Shinkwin +15000 +2500 +1100 Justin Harding +15000 +2500 +1100 Thorbjorn Olesen +15000 +2200 +1100 Sean Crocker +15000 +2500 +1200 John Catlin +15000 +2200 +1000 Francesco Laporta +18000 +3500 +1200 Connor Syme +18000 +3000 +1200 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +18000 +2800 +1200 Romain Langasque +18000 +3000 +1200 Haotong Li +20000 +3500 +1400 Masahiro Kawamura +20000 +3500 +1200 Marcus Armitage +20000 +3500 +1000 Andy Sullivan +20000 +3500 +1200 Adrian Otaegui +20000 +3500 +1200 Justin Walters +20000 +3500 +1400 Pablo Larrazabal +20000 +3000 +1200 Hurly Long +25000 +4000 +1600 Maximilian Kieffer +25000 +3000 +1200 George Coetzee +25000 +3500 +1400 Matthew Jordan +25000 +4000 +1400 Matthew Southgate +25000 +4000 +1400 Edoardo Molinari +25000 +4000 +1400 Kristian Johannessen +25000 +4000 +1200 Jorge Campillo +25000 +4000 +1600 Scott Jamieson +25000 +4000 +1600 Sami Valimaki +25000 +4000 +1600 Ross Fisher +25000 +4000 +1600 Jack Senior +30000 +5000 +1800 Guido Migliozzi +30000 +5500 +2000 Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +1800 Matthieu Pavon +30000 +5500 +2000 Wil Besseling +30000 +5000 +1800 Julien Brun +30000 +4500 +1800 Shubhankar Sharma +30000 +5500 +2000 Sebastian Soderberg +30000 +4500 +1600 Joost Luiten +30000 +4500 +1600 Johannes Veerman +30000 +4500 +1600 Richard Bland +30000 +4500 +1600 Jason Scrivener +30000 +4500 +1800 Rafa Cabrera Bello +30000 +5500 +2000 Oliver Wilson +35000 +6000 +2200 Nacho Elvira +35000 +6000 +2200 Garrick Higgo +35000 +6000 +2200 David Law +35000 +5500 +2000 Luke Donald +35000 +5500 +2000 Kalle Samooja +35000 +6000 +2200 Victor Dubuisson +35000 +5500 +2000 Tapio Pulkkanen +35000 +6000 +2200 Santiago Tarrio +35000 +6000 +2200 Joachim B. Hansen +35000 +5500 +2200 Nicolai von Dellingshausen +40000 +7500 +2800 Grant Forrest +40000 +6000 +2200 Frederic Lacroix +40000 +7500 +2500 Darius Van Driel +40000 +7500 +2500 Dale Whitnell +40000 +7000 +2500 Lucas Bjerregaard +40000 +6500 +2200 David Horsey +40000 +7500 +2500 Kristoffer Broberg +40000 +7500 +2500 Ashun Wu +40000 +6500 +2500 Julien Guerrier +40000 +6500 +2200 Shaun Norris +40000 +7000 +2500 Jeff Winther +40000 +7000 +2500 Jazz Janewattananond +40000 +6500 +2200 Jamie Donaldson +40000 +6500 +2200 James Morrison +40000 +6500 +2200 Nino Bertasio +50000 +8000 +3000 Darren Fichardt +50000 +7500 +2500 Daniel van Tonder +50000 +9000 +3000 Brandon Stone +50000 +8000 +3000 Joakim Lagergren +50000 +8000 +3000 Ricardo Gouveia +50000 +8000 +3000 Miguel Angel Jimenez +60000 +9000 +3000 Alejandro Canizares +60000 +11000 +3500 Wade Ormsby +60000 +9000 +3000 Richard Sterne +60000 +10000 +3500 Daniel Gavins +80000 +13000 +4000 Soren Kjeldsen +80000 +11000 +4000 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez +80000 +13000 +4500 Nicolas Colsaerts +100000 +20000 +6500 Maverick Antcliff +100000 +18000 +5500 David Drysdale +100000 +15000 +5000 Thongchai Jaidee +100000 +15000 +5000 Stephen Gallacher +100000 +15000 +5500 Steven Brown +100000 +18000 +6000 Scott Hend +100000 +20000 +7000 Rikard Karlberg +100000 +15000 +3500 Chris Wood +200000 +30000 +9000 Marc Warren +250000 +40000 +15000 Andrea Pavan +250000 +40000 +13000 Thomas Bjorn +250000 +35000 +11000 Jonathan Caldwell +250000 +40000 +15000 Jack Singh Brar +250000 +40000 +18000 Greig Hutcheon +500000 +50000 +35000 Chris Paisley +500000 +40000 +15000

