Opening odds for 2022 BMW PGA Championship of DP World Tour

TOUR Championship winner Rory McIlroy isn’t done with his season yet, despite taking in $18 million in winnings just two weeks ago. The Irish golfer is headed to the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England to face a new slate of opponents that includes several members of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf organization.
The championship, which is part of the DP World Tour, tees off on Thursday, September 8. American Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship last year with a score of 19 under par, and has since been one of several golfers to speak out against those defecting to LIV.
McIlroy is the favorite to win this weekend’s event, coming in at +600, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is behind him at +850, with reigning champion Horschel coming in at +2800. This is one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour, with the winner receiving an exemption into the next U.S. Open as well as the next three Open Championships.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 BMW PGA Championship Odds
|Player
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Player
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+600
|+150
|-125
|Jon Rahm
|+850
|+200
|+100
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+1100
|+240
|+120
|Shane Lowry
|+1400
|+330
|+165
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|+360
|+190
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|+500
|+240
|Billy Horschel
|+2800
|+550
|+260
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2800
|+550
|+275
|Talor Gooch
|+2800
|+550
|+255
|Adam Scott
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Abraham Ancer
|+3000
|+600
|+280
|Thomas Pieters
|+3500
|+750
|+350
|Patrick Reed
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Branden Grace
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Dean Burmester
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Lee Westwood
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Sergio Garcia
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Robert MacIntyre
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Adrian Meronk
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Jordan Smith
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|Danny Willett
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Aaron Rai
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Ryan Fox
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|+7500
|+1200
|+550
|Matt Wallace
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Ewen Ferguson
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Eddie Pepperell
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Francesco Molinari
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Lucas Herbert
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Kurt Kitayama
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Victor Perez
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Thomas Detry
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Sam Horsfield
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Adri Arnaus
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Richie Ramsay
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Alexander Bjork
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Thriston Lawrence
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Ian Poulter
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Marcus Kinhult
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|+13000
|+1900
|+1000
|Laurie Canter
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Antoine Rozner
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Min Woo Lee
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Mikko Korhonen
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matti Schmid
|+15000
|+3000
|+1000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Justin Harding
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+15000
|+2200
|+1100
|Sean Crocker
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|John Catlin
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Francesco Laporta
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Connor Syme
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+18000
|+2800
|+1200
|Romain Langasque
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Haotong Li
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Masahiro Kawamura
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Marcus Armitage
|+20000
|+3500
|+1000
|Andy Sullivan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adrian Otaegui
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Justin Walters
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+20000
|+3000
|+1200
|Hurly Long
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Maximilian Kieffer
|+25000
|+3000
|+1200
|George Coetzee
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matthew Jordan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Matthew Southgate
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Edoardo Molinari
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Kristian Johannessen
|+25000
|+4000
|+1200
|Jorge Campillo
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Scott Jamieson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sami Valimaki
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ross Fisher
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Jack Senior
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Guido Migliozzi
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Graeme McDowell
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Matthieu Pavon
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Wil Besseling
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Julien Brun
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Joost Luiten
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Johannes Veerman
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Richard Bland
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Jason Scrivener
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Oliver Wilson
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Nacho Elvira
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Garrick Higgo
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|David Law
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Luke Donald
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Kalle Samooja
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Victor Dubuisson
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Santiago Tarrio
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Joachim B. Hansen
|+35000
|+5500
|+2200
|Nicolai von Dellingshausen
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Grant Forrest
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Frederic Lacroix
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Darius Van Driel
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Dale Whitnell
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|David Horsey
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Kristoffer Broberg
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Ashun Wu
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Julien Guerrier
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Shaun Norris
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Jeff Winther
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Jamie Donaldson
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|James Morrison
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Nino Bertasio
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Darren Fichardt
|+50000
|+7500
|+2500
|Daniel van Tonder
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Brandon Stone
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Joakim Lagergren
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Ricardo Gouveia
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Alejandro Canizares
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Wade Ormsby
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Richard Sterne
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Daniel Gavins
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Soren Kjeldsen
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Maverick Antcliff
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|David Drysdale
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Thongchai Jaidee
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Stephen Gallacher
|+100000
|+15000
|+5500
|Steven Brown
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Scott Hend
|+100000
|+20000
|+7000
|Rikard Karlberg
|+100000
|+15000
|+3500
|Chris Wood
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Marc Warren
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Andrea Pavan
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Thomas Bjorn
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Jonathan Caldwell
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Jack Singh Brar
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Greig Hutcheon
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Chris Paisley
|+500000
|+40000
|+15000
