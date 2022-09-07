 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 BMW PGA Championship of DP World Tour

The field is set for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, the biggest event on the DP World Tour. DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By grace.mcdermott
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off the 4th hole during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Golf Club on September 07, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

TOUR Championship winner Rory McIlroy isn’t done with his season yet, despite taking in $18 million in winnings just two weeks ago. The Irish golfer is headed to the 2022 BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England to face a new slate of opponents that includes several members of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf organization.

The championship, which is part of the DP World Tour, tees off on Thursday, September 8. American Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship last year with a score of 19 under par, and has since been one of several golfers to speak out against those defecting to LIV.

McIlroy is the favorite to win this weekend’s event, coming in at +600, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is behind him at +850, with reigning champion Horschel coming in at +2800. This is one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour, with the winner receiving an exemption into the next U.S. Open as well as the next three Open Championships.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 BMW PGA Championship Odds

Player Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +600 +150 -125
Jon Rahm +850 +200 +100
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1100 +240 +120
Shane Lowry +1400 +330 +165
Viktor Hovland +1800 +360 +190
Tommy Fleetwood +2500 +500 +240
Billy Horschel +2800 +550 +260
Tyrrell Hatton +2800 +550 +275
Talor Gooch +2800 +550 +255
Adam Scott +3000 +650 +300
Abraham Ancer +3000 +600 +280
Thomas Pieters +3500 +750 +350
Patrick Reed +4000 +850 +360
Branden Grace +5000 +800 +400
Dean Burmester +6000 +1200 +550
Lee Westwood +6000 +1200 +500
Justin Rose +6000 +1100 +500
Sergio Garcia +6000 +1200 +500
Robert MacIntyre +6000 +1200 +500
Adrian Meronk +6500 +1200 +550
Jordan Smith +6500 +1100 +450
Danny Willett +7000 +1400 +600
Aaron Rai +7000 +1200 +550
Ryan Fox +7000 +1400 +600
Fabrizio Zanotti +7500 +1200 +550
Matt Wallace +8000 +1600 +700
Ewen Ferguson +8000 +1400 +650
Eddie Pepperell +8000 +1400 +600
Francesco Molinari +9000 +1600 +700
Lucas Herbert +9000 +1600 +700
Kurt Kitayama +9000 +1600 +700
Victor Perez +9000 +1600 +700
Thomas Detry +9000 +1600 +750
Sam Horsfield +9000 +1600 +750
Adri Arnaus +10000 +1800 +800
Richie Ramsay +10000 +1800 +750
Bernd Wiesberger +11000 +2000 +800
Alexander Bjork +11000 +2000 +850
Thriston Lawrence +11000 +1800 +800
Rasmus Hojgaard +11000 +2000 +850
Ian Poulter +13000 +2000 +1000
Marcus Kinhult +13000 +2500 +1000
Marcus Helligkilde +13000 +1900 +1000
Laurie Canter +13000 +2200 +1000
Antoine Rozner +13000 +2200 +900
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000 +2800 +1100
Min Woo Lee +15000 +2800 +1100
Mikko Korhonen +15000 +2200 +1000
Matti Schmid +15000 +3000 +1000
Callum Shinkwin +15000 +2500 +1100
Justin Harding +15000 +2500 +1100
Thorbjorn Olesen +15000 +2200 +1100
Sean Crocker +15000 +2500 +1200
John Catlin +15000 +2200 +1000
Francesco Laporta +18000 +3500 +1200
Connor Syme +18000 +3000 +1200
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +18000 +2800 +1200
Romain Langasque +18000 +3000 +1200
Haotong Li +20000 +3500 +1400
Masahiro Kawamura +20000 +3500 +1200
Marcus Armitage +20000 +3500 +1000
Andy Sullivan +20000 +3500 +1200
Adrian Otaegui +20000 +3500 +1200
Justin Walters +20000 +3500 +1400
Pablo Larrazabal +20000 +3000 +1200
Hurly Long +25000 +4000 +1600
Maximilian Kieffer +25000 +3000 +1200
George Coetzee +25000 +3500 +1400
Matthew Jordan +25000 +4000 +1400
Matthew Southgate +25000 +4000 +1400
Edoardo Molinari +25000 +4000 +1400
Kristian Johannessen +25000 +4000 +1200
Jorge Campillo +25000 +4000 +1600
Scott Jamieson +25000 +4000 +1600
Sami Valimaki +25000 +4000 +1600
Ross Fisher +25000 +4000 +1600
Jack Senior +30000 +5000 +1800
Guido Migliozzi +30000 +5500 +2000
Graeme McDowell +30000 +5000 +1800
Matthieu Pavon +30000 +5500 +2000
Wil Besseling +30000 +5000 +1800
Julien Brun +30000 +4500 +1800
Shubhankar Sharma +30000 +5500 +2000
Sebastian Soderberg +30000 +4500 +1600
Joost Luiten +30000 +4500 +1600
Johannes Veerman +30000 +4500 +1600
Richard Bland +30000 +4500 +1600
Jason Scrivener +30000 +4500 +1800
Rafa Cabrera Bello +30000 +5500 +2000
Oliver Wilson +35000 +6000 +2200
Nacho Elvira +35000 +6000 +2200
Garrick Higgo +35000 +6000 +2200
David Law +35000 +5500 +2000
Luke Donald +35000 +5500 +2000
Kalle Samooja +35000 +6000 +2200
Victor Dubuisson +35000 +5500 +2000
Tapio Pulkkanen +35000 +6000 +2200
Santiago Tarrio +35000 +6000 +2200
Joachim B. Hansen +35000 +5500 +2200
Nicolai von Dellingshausen +40000 +7500 +2800
Grant Forrest +40000 +6000 +2200
Frederic Lacroix +40000 +7500 +2500
Darius Van Driel +40000 +7500 +2500
Dale Whitnell +40000 +7000 +2500
Lucas Bjerregaard +40000 +6500 +2200
David Horsey +40000 +7500 +2500
Kristoffer Broberg +40000 +7500 +2500
Ashun Wu +40000 +6500 +2500
Julien Guerrier +40000 +6500 +2200
Shaun Norris +40000 +7000 +2500
Jeff Winther +40000 +7000 +2500
Jazz Janewattananond +40000 +6500 +2200
Jamie Donaldson +40000 +6500 +2200
James Morrison +40000 +6500 +2200
Nino Bertasio +50000 +8000 +3000
Darren Fichardt +50000 +7500 +2500
Daniel van Tonder +50000 +9000 +3000
Brandon Stone +50000 +8000 +3000
Joakim Lagergren +50000 +8000 +3000
Ricardo Gouveia +50000 +8000 +3000
Miguel Angel Jimenez +60000 +9000 +3000
Alejandro Canizares +60000 +11000 +3500
Wade Ormsby +60000 +9000 +3000
Richard Sterne +60000 +10000 +3500
Daniel Gavins +80000 +13000 +4000
Soren Kjeldsen +80000 +11000 +4000
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez +80000 +13000 +4500
Nicolas Colsaerts +100000 +20000 +6500
Maverick Antcliff +100000 +18000 +5500
David Drysdale +100000 +15000 +5000
Thongchai Jaidee +100000 +15000 +5000
Stephen Gallacher +100000 +15000 +5500
Steven Brown +100000 +18000 +6000
Scott Hend +100000 +20000 +7000
Rikard Karlberg +100000 +15000 +3500
Chris Wood +200000 +30000 +9000
Marc Warren +250000 +40000 +15000
Andrea Pavan +250000 +40000 +13000
Thomas Bjorn +250000 +35000 +11000
Jonathan Caldwell +250000 +40000 +15000
Jack Singh Brar +250000 +40000 +18000
Greig Hutcheon +500000 +50000 +35000
Chris Paisley +500000 +40000 +15000

