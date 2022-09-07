Full list of tee times for Round 1 of BMW PGA Championship

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship, hosted by the DP World Tour, will see PGA TOUR loyalists and LIV Golf defectors come together on the same course at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, England this weekend.

The biggest name therein, and the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, is recent TOUR Championship winner Rory McIlory. He’s joined on the PGA side by Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick, while LIV is sending Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter, along with 18 others. The LIV golfers were banned from playing in the pro-am that took place at Wentworth this week.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 1:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, Peacock, or the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Due to a decision by DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, the LIV players “will not be given any on course competitive disadvantage — i.e. unfavorable tee times — but they will not be required to play in the pro-am on Wednesday and will not be in TV featured groups.”

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday.