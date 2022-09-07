Full list of tee times for Round 1 of BMW PGA Championship

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship, hosted by the DP World Tour, will see PGA TOUR loyalists and LIV Golf defectors come together on the same course at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, England this weekend.
The biggest name therein, and the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, is recent TOUR Championship winner Rory McIlory. He’s joined on the PGA side by Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick, while LIV is sending Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter, along with 18 others. The LIV golfers were banned from playing in the pro-am that took place at Wentworth this week.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 1:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, Peacock, or the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.
Due to a decision by DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, the LIV players “will not be given any on course competitive disadvantage — i.e. unfavorable tee times — but they will not be required to play in the pro-am on Wednesday and will not be in TV featured groups.”
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday.
2022 BMW PGA Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|1:40 AM
|Matthieu Pavon
|Joakim Lagergren
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|1:50 AM
|Masahiro Kawamura
|Matthew Jordan
|Julien Guerrier
|2:00 AM
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Rikard Karlberg
|David Drysdale
|2:10 AM
|Frederic Lacroix
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|Oliver Bekker
|2:20 AM
|Greig Hutcheon
|David Horsey
|Scott Jamieson
|2:30 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Scott Hend
|Sebastian Soderberg
|2:40 AM
|Maverick Antcliff
|Jamie Donaldson
|Matthew Southgate
|2:50 AM
|Antoine Rozner
|Graeme Mcdowell
|Sami Välimäki
|3:00 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Johannes Veerman
|Steven Brown
|3:10 AM
|Thriston Lawrence
|Richie Ramsay
|Pablo Larrazábal
|3:20 AM
|Bello Rafa Cabrera
|Dean Burmester
|Ryan Fox
|3:30 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Rory Mcilroy
|Billy Horschel
|3:45 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Justin Rose
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3:55 AM
|Adrian Meronk
|Edoardo Molinari
|Hurly Long
|4:05 AM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|Oliver Wilson
|4:15 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Alexander Björk
|Stephen Gallacher
|4:25 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Kalle Samooja
|Andrea Pavan
|4:35 AM
|Daniel Gavins
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Grant Forrest
|4:45 AM
|Chris Wood
|Jonathan Caldwell
|Mikko Korhonen
|4:55 AM
|Aaron Rai
|Ian Poulter
|Jason Scrivener
|5:05 AM
|Joachim B. Hansen
|Callum Shinkwin
|Talor Gooch
|5:15 AM
|Wil Besseling
|Jack Senior
|Matti Schmid
|5:25 AM
|Adrian Otaegui
|Chris Paisley
|Brar Jack Singh
|5:35 AM
|Julien Brun
|Driel Darius Van
|David Law
|5:50 AM
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Marc Warren
|Rodriguez Sebastian Garcia
|6:00 AM
|Francesco Laporta
|Romain Langasque
|Justin Walters
|6:10 AM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Andy Sullivan
|6:20 AM
|Laurie Canter
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Richard Sterne
|6:30 AM
|Thongchai Jaidee
|Søren Kjeldsen
|Shaun Norris
|6:40 AM
|Sam Horsfield
|Jazz Janewattananond
|Jeff Winther
|6:50 AM
|Ross Fisher
|Guido Migliozzi
|James Morrison
|7:00 AM
|Marcus Armitage
|Branden Grace
|Kristoffer Broberg
|7:10 AM
|Victor Dubuisson
|Connor Syme
|Marcus Helligkilde
|7:20 AM
|Matt Wallace
|Thomas Bjørn
|Danny Willett
|7:30 AM
|Min Woo Lee
|Lucas Herbert
|Ewen Ferguson
|7:40 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Viktor Hovland
|Tyrrell Hatton
|7:55 AM
|Adam Scott
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Thomas Pieters
|8:05 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Robert Macintyre
|Luke Donald
|8:15 AM
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Victor Perez
|Jordan Smith
|8:25 AM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Eddie Pepperell
|Thomas Detry
|8:35 AM
|Adri Arnaus
|Lee Westwood
|Haotong Li
|8:45 AM
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Brandon Stone
|Sean Crocker
|8:55 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Jorge Campillo
|Garrick Higgo
|9:05 AM
|John Catlin
|Richard Bland
|Tonder Daniel Van
|9:15 AM
|George Coetzee
|Nino Bertasio
|Joost Luiten
|9:25 AM
|Justin Harding
|Marcus Kinhult
|Ashun Wu
|9:35 AM
|Wade Ormsby
|Dellingshausen Nicolai Von
|Santiago Tarrio
|9:45 AM
|Darren Fichardt
|Dale Whitnell
|Ricardo Gouveia