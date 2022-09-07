Full field for 2022 BMW PGA Championship including LIV players participating

PGA TOUR golfers and LIV Golf members will go head-to-head at the BMW PGA Championship this weekend. It’s already off to a rocky start, with several major PGA names openly telling the press LIV golfers shouldn’t be participating in a DP World Tour event.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the two favorites to win this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, are two of the golfers who have spoken out. McIlroy comes in at +600 with Rahm behind him at +900.

Defending champion Billy Horschel has been perhaps the most vocal about his displeasure with the inclusion of LIV golfers. The LIV lineup includes Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia. There are a total of 18 LIV golfers participating in this weekend’s championship from a field of 144.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, teeing off Thursday, September 8 from Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

2022 BMW PGA Championship field

* LIV Tour member