Full field for 2022 BMW PGA Championship including LIV players participating

PGA TOUR golfers and LIV Golf members will go head-to-head at the BMW PGA Championship this weekend. It’s already off to a rocky start, with several major PGA names openly telling the press LIV golfers shouldn’t be participating in a DP World Tour event.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the two favorites to win this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, are two of the golfers who have spoken out. McIlroy comes in at +600 with Rahm behind him at +900.
Defending champion Billy Horschel has been perhaps the most vocal about his displeasure with the inclusion of LIV golfers. The LIV lineup includes Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia. There are a total of 18 LIV golfers participating in this weekend’s championship from a field of 144.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, teeing off Thursday, September 8 from Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
2022 BMW PGA Championship field
* LIV Tour member
2022 BMW PGA Championship Field
|Player
|Abraham Ancer*
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|Maverick Antcliff
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Marcus Armitage
|Adri Arnaus
|Joachim B. Hansen
|Oliver Bekker*
|Nino Bertasio
|Wil Besseling
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Alexander Björk
|Thomas Bjørn
|Richard Bland*
|Kristoffer Broberg
|Steven Brown
|Julien Brun
|Dean Burmester
|Jonathan Caldwell
|Jorge Campillo
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Laurie Canter*
|John Catlin
|George Coetzee
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Sean Crocker
|Tonder Daniel Van
|Driel Darius Van
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Jamie Donaldson
|David Drysdale
|Victor Dubuisson
|Nacho Elvira
|Ewen Ferguson
|Darren Fichardt
|Ross Fisher
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Grant Forrest
|Ryan Fox
|Stephen Gallacher
|Sergio Garcia*
|Daniel Gavins
|Talor Gooch*
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Branden Grace*
|Julien Guerrier
|Justin Harding*
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Marcus Helligkilde
|Scott Hend
|Lucas Herbert
|Garrick Higgo
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Billy Horschel
|David Horsey
|Sam Horsfield*
|Viktor Hovland
|Greig Hutcheon
|Brar Jack Singh
|Thongchai Jaidee
|Scott Jamieson
|Jazz Janewattananond
|Matthew Jordan
|Rikard Karlberg
|Masahiro Kawamura
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Marcus Kinhult
|Kurt Kitayama
|Søren Kjeldsen
|Mikko Korhonen
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|Frederic Lacroix
|Joakim Lagergren
|Romain Langasque
|Francesco Laporta
|Pablo Larrazábal*
|David Law
|Thriston Lawrence
|Haotong Li
|Hurly Long
|Shane Lowry
|Joost Luiten
|Robert Macintyre
|Graeme McDowell*
|Rory Mcilroy
|Adrian Meronk
|Guido Migliozzi
|Francesco Molinari
|Edoardo Molinari
|James Morrison
|Dellingshausen Nicolai Von
|Shaun Norris*
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Wade Ormsby*
|Adrian Otaegui*
|Chris Paisley
|Andrea Pavan
|Matthieu Pavon
|Eddie Pepperell
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Pieters
|Ian Poulter*
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Bello Rafa Cabrera
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Richie Ramsay
|Patrick Reed*
|Justin Rose
|Antoine Rozner
|Kalle Samooja
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Jason Scrivener
|Rodriguez Sebastian Garcia
|Jack Senior
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Callum Shinkwin
|Jordan Smith
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Matthew Southgate
|Richard Sterne
|Brandon Stone
|Andy Sullivan
|Connor Syme
|Santiago Tarrio
|Sami Välimäki
|Johannes Veerman
|Matt Wallace
|Justin Walters
|Marc Warren
|Lee Westwood*
|Dale Whitnell
|Bernd Wiesberger*
|Danny Willett
|Oliver Wilson
|Jeff Winther
|Min Woo Lee
|Chris Wood
|Ashun Wu
|Fabrizio Zanotti