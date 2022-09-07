 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2022 BMW PGA Championship including LIV players participating

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, including the 18 LIV players that might not feel welcome at Wentworth this weekend.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks to the media during a press conference ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 07, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

PGA TOUR golfers and LIV Golf members will go head-to-head at the BMW PGA Championship this weekend. It’s already off to a rocky start, with several major PGA names openly telling the press LIV golfers shouldn’t be participating in a DP World Tour event.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the two favorites to win this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook, are two of the golfers who have spoken out. McIlroy comes in at +600 with Rahm behind him at +900.

Defending champion Billy Horschel has been perhaps the most vocal about his displeasure with the inclusion of LIV golfers. The LIV lineup includes Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia. There are a total of 18 LIV golfers participating in this weekend’s championship from a field of 144.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, teeing off Thursday, September 8 from Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

2022 BMW PGA Championship field

* LIV Tour member

Abraham Ancer*
Miguel Ángel Jiménez
Maverick Antcliff
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Joachim B. Hansen
Oliver Bekker*
Nino Bertasio
Wil Besseling
Lucas Bjerregaard
Alexander Björk
Thomas Bjørn
Richard Bland*
Kristoffer Broberg
Steven Brown
Julien Brun
Dean Burmester
Jonathan Caldwell
Jorge Campillo
Alejandro Cañizares
Laurie Canter*
John Catlin
George Coetzee
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Tonder Daniel Van
Driel Darius Van
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jamie Donaldson
David Drysdale
Victor Dubuisson
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Ryan Fox
Stephen Gallacher
Sergio Garcia*
Daniel Gavins
Talor Gooch*
Ricardo Gouveia
Branden Grace*
Julien Guerrier
Justin Harding*
Tyrrell Hatton
Marcus Helligkilde
Scott Hend
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Rasmus Højgaard
Nicolai Højgaard
Billy Horschel
David Horsey
Sam Horsfield*
Viktor Hovland
Greig Hutcheon
Brar Jack Singh
Thongchai Jaidee
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Matthew Jordan
Rikard Karlberg
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Kurt Kitayama
Søren Kjeldsen
Mikko Korhonen
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal*
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Haotong Li
Hurly Long
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Graeme McDowell*
Rory Mcilroy
Adrian Meronk
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
Dellingshausen Nicolai Von
Shaun Norris*
Thorbjørn Olesen
Wade Ormsby*
Adrian Otaegui*
Chris Paisley
Andrea Pavan
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Thomas Pieters
Ian Poulter*
Tapio Pulkkanen
Bello Rafa Cabrera
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
Patrick Reed*
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Kalle Samooja
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
Rodriguez Sebastian Garcia
Jack Senior
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Soderberg
Matthew Southgate
Richard Sterne
Brandon Stone
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Sami Välimäki
Johannes Veerman
Matt Wallace
Justin Walters
Marc Warren
Lee Westwood*
Dale Whitnell
Bernd Wiesberger*
Danny Willett
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Min Woo Lee
Chris Wood
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

