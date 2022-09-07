How to watch the 2022 BMW PGA Championship

PGA TOUR golfers and LIV Golf members will meet in Surrey, England this weekend as the 2022 BMW PGA Championship tees off. Hosted by the DP World Tour, coverage will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 8.

To watch the 2022 BMW PGA Championship on NBC or Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

You can also watch the tournament via Peacock, as the streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, most Smart TV platforms such as Roku, and Xbox One platforms.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports

7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET: General Coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final Round

Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports

7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET: General coverage