CM Punk stripped of AEW title, bracket set up to crown new champ at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

AEW will be hosting its Dynamite show at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21st in a night called Grand Slam. It will be a massive night for the program as a new world champion will be crowned that night.

AEW owner Tony Khan announced on the September 7th episode of Dynamite that the organization has stripped CM Punk of the world title he won against Jon Moxley. To crown a new champion, a six-person bracket was set up and will run over the next two weeks.

The bracket will open with Hangman Page facing Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s Dynamite. On Friday, Sammy Guevara will face Darby Allin at Rampage. Next week, the semifinals will air on the September 14th episode of Dynamite. The Page-Danielson winner will face Chris Jericho and the Guevara-Allin winner will face Jon Moxley. The winners of those two semifinals will meet the following week at Dynamite Grand Slam.