Bills vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET as the reigning Super Bowl champions host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has insisted that QB Matt Stafford’s lingering elbow pain will not affect his play at all in the home opener, but even at full strength, the Bills are going to be a real challenge.

Buffalo’s already impressive defense (No. 1 in the NFL for the last 15 weeks of the regular season in 2021) became even stronger in the offseason with the addition of former Rams LB Von Miller. The Bills also return star quarterback Josh Allen, who broke the record last postseason for the highest postseason passer ranking in NFL history.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bills vs. Rams in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Rams odds

Spread: Bills -2 (-110)

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bills -130, Rams +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -2

The Rams have the Super Bowl ring under their belts, but they may have lucked out last postseason in avoiding the Bills after Buffalo dropped a game in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. LA’s defensive line is the biggest threat to Buffalo’s success in this game — a talented front seven revolving around the formidable Aaron Donald — but the Bills should be able to cover on Thursday.

Over/under: Over 51.5 (-110)

It’s a primetime game, and both offenses are going to be pulling out some creative playcalling to start the season off strong. With such talented QB-WR combos on both ends of the field, the end zones should be busy tomorrow night.

Player prop: Aaron Donald over 0.75 sacks (+140)

If Buffalo has one weakness to exploit, it’s the offensive line. Donald records at least one sack on Thursday night against Josh Allen.

