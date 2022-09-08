2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 1 fantasy football

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally upon is. By now, I’m sure the average person has done about five fantasy drafts in preparation for the season. With that being said, here is some last minute advice as you get ready to set you lineups for Sunday and Mondays action.

Tight End Starts

Hockenson is entering his fourth yard in the NFL, and he’s had at least 50 yards and a touchdown in his first three season-opening games. There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Detroit Lions and their offense. Quarterback Jared Goff targeted Hockenson a lot last season before he got hurt, so expect that number to rise.

Pitts is Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota’s no. 1 option, so he should see a large number of targets this season. A lot was made of him not scoring touchdowns last season, so there should be an emphasis from head coach Arthur Smith and Co. to dial up something for him in the red zone. Still start Pitts despite going up against the Saints defense this week,

Tight End Sits

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Gesicki had a career-high 780 receiving yards last year, but some reports out of training camp have suggested that he has fallen out of favor down in Miami. The Dolphins took some calls for his services. He ended up staying with the team, but if he’s fallen out of favor, don’t expect much from him this week.

If Deshaun Watson was playing, Njoku would be a must-start. However, with Jacoby Brissett under center, his numbers are likely to take a drop for a good portion of the season. With the quarterback shuffle that took place last season, he caught 475 yards. That number isn’t likely to rise until Watson returns.