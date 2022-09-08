2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 1 fantasy football

Week 1 of the NFL has finally arrived. Fans have been clamoring for more football since the season ended back in February. What people love the most these days is fantasy football , and there are tons of options for them to participate in from daily fantasy to season-long leagues. No matter what route you take this week here is some advice as we approach as you get ready to set a lineup.

Wide receiver starts

Smith caught 916 yards in his rookie season and would have been more had Jalen Hurts been able to get him the ball maybe just half the times that he was open. The second year receiver should be able to repeat those numbers again, and should be able to do so easily with AJ Brown opposite him now. For Saturday, the Detroit Lions have yet to prove that their defense has taken another step forward. The Eagles rolled into Detroit last year and hung 44 on the Lions. Start Smith until the Lions prove they can stop someone.

Moore is a must-start this week because his quarterback Baker Mayfield will be amped to face his former team in Week 1. The Browns do have a nice set of defensive backs, but Moore can hold his own against a good defense as long as his quarterback can get him the ball.

Wide receiver sits

Smith-Schuster is one of the new faces that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has to throw to now. It’s hard to know his role at the moment, so until then sit him out. He’s projected to get about seven fantasy points. Smith-Schuster will likely be extremely valuable at some point this season, so continue to monitor his progress.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco vs. Chicago Bears

Aiyuk is a nice receiver, but Trey Lance is getting his first start this week. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Lance and what he will be able to provide. I would shy away from starting 49ers receivers until we see what Lance can do on a consistent basis. Aiyuk had 826 yards receiving last year and could very well surpass that this season if Lance proves to be QB1.