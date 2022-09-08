2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 1 fantasy football

It’s here! Week 1 of the NFL season starts tonight! And we have a doozy, as the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills Thursday night. It should be a good one, but what we’re looking for today are some defenses that would should start and some we should not for Week 1

D/ST Starts

It’s hard not to be at least a little intrigued by this game. Baker Mayfield gets to face the team that just tossed him aside for DeShaun Watson. Both sides should be fired up for this one and I expect Mayfield will be inconsistent in his first game as a Panther.

The Steelers have some strong offensive skill players, but their offensive line and quarterback are iffy at this point. The Bengals D/ST put up big points on the Steelers last season and there’s not much reason to think that will change drastically this year.

D/ST Sits

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Yeah, the Rams have Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey among others, but they’re facing the Bills here. There are times when a strong defense can shut out a great offense, but it doesn’t happen that often in today’s NFL. Sit the Rams and stream a D/ST with a better matchup. The same can probably be said for the Bills as well, but I like them a little more this week.

These two teams met last season in Week 1 and had a shootout. You did not want to play either D/ST that week and this also might be a good week to sit both defenses. Both Ds are worthy of rostering in fantasy, but your chances for negative points are real. The Bucs finished with negative 3 fantasy points in this one last season. There are plenty of good waiver wire plays at D/ST this week.