Complete schedule for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

Week 1 is finally here! After months (... feels like years) away from the NFL, we are ready to kick things off. The defending Super Bowl champs, Los Angeles Rams, will host the Buffalo Bills, the current favorites to win it all this year, on Thursday night. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will broadcast on NBC.

Some other notable matchups include Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys. We also have Russell Wilson heading back to Seattle with the Denver Broncos to face his old team and Baker Mayfield hosting his old squad, the Cleveland Browns, in Carolina.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, September 8th 8:20 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Rams

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Sunday, September 11, 2022 1:00 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Falcons

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Browns vs. Panthers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+

49ers vs. Bears

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Steelers vs. Bengals

Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+

Eagles vs. Lions

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Colts vs. Texans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+

Ravens vs. Jets

Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Commanders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, September 11th 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+

Raiders vs. Chargers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+

Packers vs. Vikings

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Giants vs. Titans

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, September 11th 8:20 p.m. ET

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, September 12th 8:20 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Seahawks

Channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+