Complete schedule for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

Week 1 is finally here! After months (... feels like years) away from the NFL, we are ready to kick things off. The defending Super Bowl champs, Los Angeles Rams, will host the Buffalo Bills, the current favorites to win it all this year, on Thursday night. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will broadcast on NBC.
Some other notable matchups include Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys. We also have Russell Wilson heading back to Seattle with the Denver Broncos to face his old team and Baker Mayfield hosting his old squad, the Cleveland Browns, in Carolina.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
Thursday, September 8th 8:20 p.m. ET
Bills vs. Rams
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+
Sunday, September 11, 2022 1:00 p.m. ET
Saints vs. Falcons
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Browns vs. Panthers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
49ers vs. Bears
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Steelers vs. Bengals
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Eagles vs. Lions
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Colts vs. Texans
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Patriots vs. Dolphins
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Ravens vs. Jets
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Jaguars vs. Commanders
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, September 11th 4:25 p.m. ET
Chiefs vs. Cardinals
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Raiders vs. Chargers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Packers vs. Vikings
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Giants vs. Titans
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, September 11th 8:20 p.m. ET
Bucs vs. Cowboys
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+
Monday, September 12th 8:20 p.m. ET
Broncos vs. Seahawks