Primetime game schedule for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL blessed us with what should be three great primetime games in Week 1 of the 2022 season. The current favorites to win Super Bowl LVII are the Buffalo Bills. They will head to SoFi Stadium to face the defending champions, Los Angeles Rams to start off this season on Thursday night.

The Dallas Cowboys will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. This will be a good Sunday night matchup with two likely playoff teams. The Monday night game may not be great when comparing rosters but in his first game with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson is heading back to his old stomping grounds to face the Seattle Seahawks. We will see if the 12th man in Seattle can make enough of a difference to give Geno Smith a chance to beat Wilson and his new team.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bills vs. Rams

Date: Thursday, September 8th

Kick-off: 8:20 p.m ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Date: Sunday, September 11th

Tip time: 8:20 p.m ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports

Denver vs. Seahawks

Date: Monday, September 12th

Tip time: 8:15 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN