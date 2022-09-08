Best NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Rams for Week 1 Thursday Night Football

After what felt like an eternity of an offseason, the NFL is finally back and with a monster matchup to kick things off. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will play on Thursday in what is expected to be a high level game. The Rams, the reigning Super Bowl Champs, have reloaded their roster in an attempt to make another run at it. The Bills lost in the divisional round last season in an epic battle with the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bills want to capitalize on their Super Bowl caliber roster soon. Here are some player props to look out for this Thursday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Rams: Best NFL player prop bets

Josh Allen, Over 276.5 Yard Passing (Odds)

Allen went over 276 six times last season when he threw for 300 yards as well. With it being Week 1, expect the Bills to come out and make a statement. The running back room is still very uncertain, so Allen will need to air it out in order to get the win.

Cooper Kupp, Over 90.5 Receiving Yards (-115))

Kupp is coming off of an amazing 2021 season that saw it end with him winning a Super Bowl MVP award. With Matthew Stafford back under center again, there is no reason why he cant get close to repeating those numbers. Also, the Bills best corner Tre’Davious White is on the PUP list to start the year. There was only one time during last season where he didn’t go over 90 yards, Take Kupp an the over.

Josh Allen, Over 6.5 rush attempts (-110)

Allen had seven or more attempts eight times last season. He is the Bills running game on most weeks. They selected running back James Cook in the draft, but it could take some time before he’s ready to contribute. look for Allen to use his legs to make a few plays against a tough Rams defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.