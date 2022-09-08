Best DFS showdown lineup strategy for Bills vs. Rams on Week 1 Thursday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams open this NFL season on Thursday. Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Bills are favored by two points at DraftKings Sportsbook, and lead the NFL in odds to win the Super Bowl going into the season.

Injuries

All-Pro Bills safety Jordan Poyer will miss this week with a hyperextended elbow injury.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has had some issues with his elbow in the preseason, but it won’t be a factor in his playing time on Thursday.

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, Quarterback, Bills

Allen might be a slightly more expensive choice here at $18,000, but the 1.5x points are tough to turn down for a QB who has as much success on the ground as he does in the air. He’s the star of a very productive offense — third in points per game and fifth in yards per game in 2021 — and he’s a worthy investment this week.

Cam Akers, Running back, Rams

Going with more of a budget choice here, a fully healthy Akers at $8,000 is a solid choice for the Captain’s spot. He’ll likely be splitting snaps with Darrell Henderson Thursday, but he’s the starter on the Rams’ depth chart and should be a go-to in the offensive scheme against an excellent Bills secondary.

Value Plays

James Cook, RB, Bills — $4,200

The Bills don’t have a breakout star at the running back spot. Devin Singletary finished strong in the 2021 season, but the Bills are still heavily relying on Allen in the run game. They drafted Georgia standout Cook in the second round of the 2022 draft. He put up 728 rushing yards in the Bulldogs’ championship season — and while the NFL isn’t the NCAA, his physical style of play paired with the Bills’ insecurity at that position could get him more touches than expected on Thursday.

Ben Skowronek, WR, Rams — $2,700

With WR Van Jefferson unlikely to play after missing practice this week while recovering from knee surgery, Skowronek will be stepping in for a lot of snaps. While the primary target will be Cooper Kupp, the Bills will be focused on covering the Super Bowl MVP and may leave Skowronek with the chance to make an impact on Thursday.