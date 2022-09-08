Breaking down NFL betting splits for Bills vs. Rams in Week 1 Thursday Night Football

Can you believe the NFL season opener is just hours away? Well, it is. Time to start believing! The Rams will host the Bills in what could be a preview of this season’s Super Bowl. The champion Rams come into this game as home underdogs, so they’ll likely have a chip on their shoulder for this one. Below, we’ll look at how the public is betting this matchup.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Rams, Week 1 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bills are 2.5-point favorites. 74% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Bills to cover.

Is the public right? The defending Super Bowl champs as 2.5-point underdogs at home to start the following season isn’t normal. But, the Bills talent level on offense and defense remains elite and they just took Von Miller from the champs this offseason. But, I still think this game is more of a pick’em in Los Angeles and should be bet accordingly.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 52 points. 67% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Last season these two teams were very much even when it came to point totals. The Rams went 10-10-1 on the over and the Bills went 10-9-1. The books did a good job of setting those totals for sure. And this game appears to be just right, making this a tough call. I like the under by a smidge, so I’ll be going against the public.

Betting the moneyline: The Bills are road favorites with moneyline odds at -140. Moneyline odds for the Rams are at +120. 59% of the handle and 55% of bets are being placed on the Bills to win.

Is the public right? I like the Rams to cover, so I’m not on board here.

