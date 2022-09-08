Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2022 season among the favorites for Super Bowl LVII, but they’ll have to go through the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams first. The game kicks off Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

While stars like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have understandably occupied the spotlight in Buffalo over the past few seasons, wideout Gabe Davis quietly emerged as a dangerous deep threat for the Bills. Over half of his 13 career receiving touchdowns have come outside the high red zone (10-yard line and inside). Davis now enters his third NFL season as a young 23-year-old, all pointing to a major breakout.

The change at offensive coordinator could affect Davis’ trajectory, but probably not enough to keep him from a big year. Ken Dorsey appears likely to feature the ground game more than predecessor Brian Daboll, though that doesn’t mean the Bills will suddenly become a run-first team or anything close. Rather, Buffalo might situationally lean on their running backs incrementally more while remaining a pass-heavy team.

As for the matchup this week, Davis should avoid top corner Jalen Ramsey for large parts of the game. The Rams don’t typically shadow the top receiver, but if they do Ramsey will follow Diggs, not Davis. Either way, Davis should have opportunities to shine.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Gabe Davis as a WR2.