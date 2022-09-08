Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills begin their post-Brian Daboll era with a prime-time matchup against the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Last season the Bills showcase a myriad of offensive wrinkles. A productive ground game wasn’t one of them, however. Devin Singletary, along with fellow running back Zack Moss, split time in the backfield with both struggling to earn enough touches to consistently contribute in fantasy. Now, second-round pick James Cook joins the fray, further complicating matters for fantasy managers.

Given the investment in Cook, the Bills might pivot to him as the lead back at some point in 2022. However, Singletary seems like the primary back at the outset of the season. Given his abilities as a pass catcher, he should receive touches even if Buffalo manages to fall behind.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Devin Singletary as a FLEX.