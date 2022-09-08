James Cook start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After falling in the divisional round last season, the Buffalo Bills return as Super Bowl favorites. They open their season with a trip to SoFi Stadium to take on the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams. The contest kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Under offensive coordinator Biran Daboll, the Bills often neglected the run game, leaning instead into the powerful arm of quarterback Josh Allen. While Allen remains the fulcrum of the offense, the run-pass balance might shift under Daboll’s replacement, first-time OC Ken Dorsey.

But the Bills have more than just a new offensive play-caller this season, as they added running back James Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook, could emerge as Buffalo’s lead back at some point during the season.

That said, Cook probably won’t open the year as the team’s featured back. Veteran Devin Singletary will probably see more touches in the opener, health permitting. That doesn’t mean Cook couldn’t score a touchdown that balloons his fantasy output, but the Bills appear more likely to integrate the rookie back more slowly given their other options.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Sit James Cook.