Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will get back on the field for the NFL season opener on Thursday night after missing the Super Bowl with a knee injury. Is he startable in fantasy football leagues against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee underwent knee surgery following the Super Bowl for an injury he suffered in the NFC Championship game, but there was enough time off for him to be completely healed for the regular season. Higbee played in 15 regular season games in 2021 and caught 61 of 85 targets for 560 yards with five touchdown receptions.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Higbee is a mid-tier No. 2 tight end in standard leagues in Week 1, so you probably have a better option. Like many at the position, his value will likely only come if he finds a way into the end zone.