Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson will take the field for Thursday night’s NFL season opener against the Buffalo Bills, and he is on plenty of fantasy rosters but is he startable in fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson is coming off a season where he played in 12 games with 10 starts and rushed for 688 yards on 4.6 yards per carry. He took advantage of an injury to Cam Akers, who did not make his season debut till Week 18 in 2021 but dominated the touches in the Super Bowl run. Both running backs were limited with injuries during training camp, but both should be ready to go on Thursday night.

Start or sit in Week 1?

It will be interesting to see how touches will be divided between Henderson and Akers early in the season, but Henderson is only startable in the deepest of leagues in Week 1. Look for a better option.