Cam Akers start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams officially begin their title defense with a showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The festivities kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

From a fantasy perspective, Cam Akers essentially redshirted in 2021. He played in the Rams’ season finale against the San Francisco 49ers and during the postseason but missed the vast majority of the season while recovering from an Achilles tear. Akers appears healthy now and should lead Los Angeles’ backfield, but the team’s history suggests that the situation could change quickly.

That matters more for the long term, however. Akers should see most of the touches among the Rams’ running backs this week against a stout Bills defense. The matchup limits Akers’ upside somewhat, but he should still see enough opportunities to reward fantasy managers. As long as expectations don’t get out of hand for the young running back, he seems like a decent bet to deliver.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Cam Akers as an RB2.