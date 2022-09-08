Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will begin their title defense Thursday against the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford’s first season in Los Angeles proved memorable, as the talented quarterback finally found a supporting cast and coach capable of helping him achieve ultimate success. Stafford spent a sizable portion of the season as an MVP front-runner before a late-season fade, though he remained effective during the playoffs.

However, Stafford enters the 2022 season with some health concerns. His elbow has caused no shortage of headlines during training camp, though he and the team maintain that he will have no limitations as the season begins. Even so, his status bears monitoring throughout the year.

The Bills’ stellar defense looks more concerning for Stafford’s Week 1 fantasy output. While the Rams return most of their major weapons on offense — wideout Odell Beckham Jr. being the most notable exception — the offensive line loses Andrew Whitworth and should have more issues in protection as a result. With Buffalo adding Von Miller, keeping Stafford upright seems even more challenging.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Sit Matthew Stafford.