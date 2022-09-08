Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will make his debut for his new team after spending four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the previous four with the Chicago Bears. Heading into Thursday night’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills, is Robinson worth inserting into your fantasy football starting lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson is seeing a massive upgrade in offense compared to the two previous franchises he played for, and it will be interesting to see what he can do in another change of scenery. He played in 12 games last season and put up poor numbers in arguably the worst passing offense in the league with just 408 receiving yards in 2021. Robinson went for more than 1,000 yards three times in his career including 2019 and 2020, and it will be interesting to see if he can bounce back this year.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Robinson will get to work with Matthew Stafford, who is by far the best quarterback he has caught passes, and Robinson is the No. 2 wide receiver option in a powerful offense. However, he is nothing more than a third wide receiver or flex option until we figure out how effective he will be in his new spot.