Yokasta Valle vs. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Yokasta Valle and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen will square off on Thursday, September 8 for the IBF and WBO women’s strawweight titles. The fight will air on DAZN.

Valle currently holds the IBF while Nguyen holds the WBO. Valle is 25-2 and has won 12 straight fights, including five successful defenses of the title she won in August 2019. Nguyen is 5-0 and has quickly climbed into the title picture. She won a secondary title in her fourth bout with a split decision win over Kanyarat Yoohanngo, and then claimed the WBO belt when she defeated Etsuko Tada in October 2021. This is her first fight since that title win.

How to watch Yokasta Valle vs. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen

The four-fight card will start at 9 pm ET, and the ring walks for the main event beginning at around 12 am ET. The bout will take place in San Jose, Costa Rica the home of Valle. The evening will stream live on DAZN.

Full card for Valle vs. Nguyen