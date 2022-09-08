Sun vs. Sky: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions for Game 5

WNBA fans everywhere rejoice as we have a Game 5! The Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on Thursday night with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The winner of this game will move on to the 2022 WNBA Championship to take on the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sun are coming off a breezy win Tuesday night beating the Sky 104-80. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each had 19 points with Alyssa Thomas not far behind with 17. The Sun also had three players off the bench with double-digit points in Game 4. Kahleah Copper lead the Sky with 16 points. If Connecticut comes into this game as hot as they were during Game 4, they will come home with the victory as the Sky have not been able to put more than 85 points up against the Sun during this series.

How to watch Sun vs. Sky

Date: September 8, 2022

Tip time: 8:00 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Sky -4

Total: Over/under 160

Moneyline odds: Sun -190, Sky +160

Best bet: Over 160

I went with the over in Game 4 and am sticking with it for Game 5. The two teams have combined for over 160 points in six of their eight meet-ups this season (including this postseason). I also like the Chicago Sky in this one as I think home-court advantage will give these players the boost they need to head back to the finals.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.