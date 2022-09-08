Josh Allen fantasy football projections for Week 1 vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills kick off their 2022 season on Thursday when they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills are preseason Super Bowl favorites and quarterback Josh Allen enters Week 1 as the MVP favorite.

The start of the NFL season also means the start of fantasy football. Teams have been drafted and the time has come to set lineups for Week 1 matchups. If you invested a draft pick in Josh Allen, you don’t have a decision to make. He’s going to be starting every week he is healthy and you have high expectations for him. We ranked Allen No. 1 in preseason rankings and have him fifth for his Week 1 matchup.

Below is a look at how various fantasy games are projecting Allen to perform in Week 1. These are based on four-point passing TD leagues and we’ve included his ranking in each system. He’s facing a Rams defense that remains talented, but is not quite the top of the fantasy heap. We ranked the Rams No. 9 ahead of the season and No. 19 for this first matchup of the season.

Josh Allen Week 1 fantasy football projections

NFL.com: 23.4 pts (1)

CBS Sports: 22.6 pts (t-8)

ESPN: 22.6 pts (t-2)

FantasyPros: 24.8 pts (1)