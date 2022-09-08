Stefon Diggs fantasy football projections for Week 1 vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills open the 2022 NFL season on Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams, and expectations are high. They’re preseason Super Bowl favorites and they’re entering Super Bowl or bust territory.

The start of the NFL season also means fantasy football is back in our lives. Fantasy players have spent the past days, weeks, or months drafting their fantasy teams. Whether you’re playing in basic re-draft leagues or keeper and dynasty leagues, the time has now come to set your lineups for Week 1.

Fantasy managers face plenty of tough questions each week when it comes to who they should start vs. who they should sit. Bills WR Stefon Diggs is not one of those questions. He’s a pass catcher fantasy managers invested significant draft capital in, and he’ll be someone to start right out of the gate.

Below is a look at how various fantasy platforms are projecting Diggs to perform in Week 1. These are based on PPR leagues, and we’ve included his ranking in each system.

Stefon Diggs Week 1 fantasy football projections

NFL.com: 15.42 pts (13)

CBS Sports: 16.6 pts (8)

ESPN: 16.7 pts (6)

FantasyPros: 18.1 pts (7)