Cooper Kupp fantasy football projections for Week 1 vs. Bills

The Los Angeles Rams kick off their Super Bowl defense on Thursday when they host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s 2022 season-opener. The Rams have the fifth best odds to repeat as Super Bowl champs, and they’ll be right in the mix of things this season.

The return of the NFL means fantasy football season is back upon us! Your drafts are complete and it’s time to set your lineups. You’ve likely got plenty of questions down your roster about who to start and who to sit, but one player that raises no questions in Week 1 is Cooper Kupp. The Rams wide receiver is a clear WR1 and in PPR leagues is among the best options you’ll find. He’s currently tied for second at DraftKings Sportsbook in odds to win Offensive Player of the Year, and barring injury, he’s a must-start in fantasy football.

You know you’ll be starting Kupp each week, but you’re probably already trying to figure out how he’ll perform in the Rams’ season-opener. There are a host of algorithms out there to try and sort through player projections. It’s helpful for start/sit decisions, and can be helpful for piece of mind around a clear starter like Kupp. Below, we’ve got a look at how four fantasy platforms project Kupp’s performance in Week 1. These are based on PPR leagues, and we’ve included his ranking in each system..

Cooper Kupp Week 1 fantasy football projections

NFL.com: 24.37 pts (1)

CBS Sports: 15.3 pts (t-13)

ESPN: 19.6 pts (1)

FantasyPros: 21.8 pts (1)