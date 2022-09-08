How to watch Ons Jabeur vs. Caroline Garcia in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open is headed into the semifinals and the women’s bracket will be in the spotlight on Thursday. One half of the bracket will feature No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur facing No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the match it will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This is the third matchup between the two women, with all of them coming in Grand Slams on hard courts. Jabeur won both of the first two matches, winning a first round upset at the 2019 US Open and a second round Australian Open match.

Jabeur has faced two seeded players leading into this semifinal. Shelby Rogers took her to three sets, but otherwise Jabeur has won all her matches in straight sets. Garcia has faced two seeded opponents and won all her matches in straight sets.

Garcia is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -155 while Jabeur is +130. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.