How to watch Iga Świątek vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

#1 seed Iga Świątek is set to face #6 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals at the US Open. We break down what you need to know.

By DKNation Staff
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their Women’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The US Open is headed into the semifinals and the women’s bracket will play first, on Thursday. One half of the bracket will feature No. 1 seed Iga Świątek facing No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air at 8:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the match it will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This will be the fifth time these two have faced off, with two matches coming on clay and this now being the third on a hard court. Sabalenka won their first match in 2021, winning a round-robin match at the WTA Finals. Świątek won the next three matches, which all took place in 2022. Świątek won at the quarterfinals in Doha and then back-to-back clay court matches with a finals win in Stuttgart and a semifinal win in the Rome Masters.

Świątek faced No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals to reach this point and that was the first time Świątek has faced a seeded player in this tournament. She dropped a set to Jule Niemeier in the fourth round, but otherwise has not lost a set. Sabalenka beat No. 19 seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round and No. 22 seed Karolína Plíšková in the quarterfinals. She went to three sets in the second and fourth rounds.

Świątek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -225 while Sabalenka is +180. The winner will face the winner of No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 17 Caroline Garcia.

