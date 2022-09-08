How to watch Iga Świątek vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open is headed into the semifinals and the women’s bracket will play first, on Thursday. One half of the bracket will feature No. 1 seed Iga Świątek facing No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air at 8:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the match it will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This will be the fifth time these two have faced off, with two matches coming on clay and this now being the third on a hard court. Sabalenka won their first match in 2021, winning a round-robin match at the WTA Finals. Świątek won the next three matches, which all took place in 2022. Świątek won at the quarterfinals in Doha and then back-to-back clay court matches with a finals win in Stuttgart and a semifinal win in the Rome Masters.

Świątek faced No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals to reach this point and that was the first time Świątek has faced a seeded player in this tournament. She dropped a set to Jule Niemeier in the fourth round, but otherwise has not lost a set. Sabalenka beat No. 19 seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round and No. 22 seed Karolína Plíšková in the quarterfinals. She went to three sets in the second and fourth rounds.

Świątek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -225 while Sabalenka is +180. The winner will face the winner of No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 17 Caroline Garcia.