DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Breakdown

Welcome to DraftKings Reignmakers Football (RMF) SZN!

The NFL season starts Thursday night, and we’re kicking off our new contests involving fantasy football, Web3 and NFTs. We’ve broken down what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know before entering. There are two contest types (Showdown, Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but five tiers (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary, Reignmaker) of contest options to choose from.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are three total Showdown contests (Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football)

Each Showdown will feature six contests in each tier (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary) and only one in the Reignmakers Tier.

Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement”, which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and 1 Millionaire satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $5K Winner Takes All contest where first place walks home with $1,000.

There are also contests where you can win RARE tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest awards RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 1st and 100th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 101st and 600th.

tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest awards RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 1st and 100th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 101st and 600th. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

ELITE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $35,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and 1 Millionaire satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $35K Fiat Frenzy and $5K Winner Takes All Contest where first place walks home with $5,000.

The Featured Star contest has a Tom Brady: 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) to those who finish between 1st and 2nd. Teams who finish between 3rd and 5th receive the Tom Brady: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE). Entrants between 6th and 10th Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - ELITE. Those who end up 11th through 30th receive Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack.

There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Party contest awards 1st through 5th 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for people who finish between 6th and 30th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 31st through 100th.

Each contest requires at least three Elite (or more rare) cards and one Rare card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $60,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satelite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $35K Fiat Frenzy and $5K Winner Takes All Contest where first place walks home with $10,000.

The Featured Star contest has a Tom Brady: 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER) to first place. Second place receives Tier 2 QB1 Price Pack (REIGNMAKER), 3rd and 4th place wins Tier 2 QB1 Price Pack (LEGENDARY) and 5th through 9th get Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack (ELITE).

There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest awards ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 25, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 125th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 126th and 375th.

Each contest requires at least 2 Legendary and 2 Elite (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $25,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and 1 Millionaire satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $5K Winner Takes All Contest where first place walks home with $5,000.

The Featured Star contest has a Tom Brady: 2022 Prize Set (Rare) to those who finish between 1st and 10th, Tom Brady: 2022 Prize Set (CORE) to players who finish between 11th and 310th and Tier 2 QB1 Prize Pack - CORE for entrants who finish 311th to 410th.

There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest awards ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 25, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 125th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 126th and 375th.

Each contest requires at least three RARE (or more rare) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

There’s only one contest, and first place takes home $5,000.

Each contest requires at least 3 Legendary and 1 Reignmaker card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

Contest breakdown is 12 CORE, 10 Rare, 10 ELITE, 10 Legendary and six Reignmaker contests available.

Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement”, which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contest:

CORE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, VeeFriends NFTs and Week 2 Millionaire Satelite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $150K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $10,000.

The VeeFriends x Reignmakers League awards the G.O.O. VeeFriends Series 1, WK4 - $5K and more VeeFriends Finalist ticket to first place. 2nd through 5th receive G.O.O. VeeFriends Series 2, WK4 - $5K and more VeeFriends Finalist ticket, 6th through 15th receive $555 + WK4 - $5K and more VeeFriends Finalist Tickets and 16th through 1000th receive WK4 - $5K and more VeeFriends Finalist Ticket + LEGENDARY to CORE PLUS packs based on where they finished.

There are also contests where you can win CORE and RARE cards of Javonte Williams, Keenan Allen, Kyler Murray and ELITE, RARE and CORE Offense Rookie.

The Prize Pack Party offers RARE PLUS to those who finish between 1st to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 501st to 3,000th.

Each contest requires at least 5 CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $150,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets and Week 2 Millionaire Satelite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $300K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $100,000.

There are also contests where you can win RARE, ELITE and CORE cards of Javonte Williams, Keenan Allen, and Kyler Murray.

The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 100th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 101st to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 501st and 1,500th.

Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $300,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $300K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $100,000.

There are also contests where you can win LEGENDARY, ELITE and RARE cards of Javonte Williams, Keenan Allen, and Kyler Murray.

The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 50th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 200th.

Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $200,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $200K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $20,000.

There are also contests where you can win REIGNMAKER, LEGENDARY and ELITE cards of Javonte Williams, Keenan Allen, and Kyler Murray.

The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st to 20th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 21st to 50th.

Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $200,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $200K The Alpha contest where first place walks home with $30,000.

Each contest requires at least 3 LEGENDARY (or more rare) and two Reignmaker cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.