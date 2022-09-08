Pick on the Total for the Marlins-Phillies game on September 8

The Miami Marlins are in a historically bad offense rut, having scored three runs or fewer in 31 of their last 34 games, and will look to bust out on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-130, 7)

Kyle Gibson gets the start for the Phillies, who’s registering a 3.71 ERA at home, significantly better than his 5.74 road ERA and overall has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his last six games.

Gibson gets to face a Marlins team he has a 2.92 ERA against in four starts this season and a Marlins bunch that has scored two runs or fewer in nine of their last 10 games.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara will look to shake off his recent woes, allowing at least four runs in three of his last five starts but overall has went at least seven innings in 17 of his last 21 innings with a 2.36 ERA.

The Marlins do not have an available player with more than seven home runs this season and with Alcantara’s ability to be effective while going deep into games, Thursday sets up for another low scoring Marlins game.

The Play: Marlins vs. Phillies Under 7

