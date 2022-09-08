US Open title odds for remaining four women in the singles bracket heading into semifinals

The 2022 US Open has reached the semifinals. After a week and a half of the men and women playing on the same days, Thursday evening brings the spotlight to the women’s singles bracket.

The women’s semifinals opens at 7 p.m. ET with No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur facing No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia. That’s followed at approximately 8:30 p.m. with No. 1 seed Iga Świątek facing No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Heading into the semifinals, Świątek remains the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook with +150 odds. Sabalenka is third in odds given the matchup against Świątek, but if Sabalenka can secure the upset, she’ll likely vault into favorite status for Saturday’s final round match. Świątek is a -210 favorite to win the match while Garcia is a -155 favorite to win her match.

Here’s the full list of title odds for the final four women at the US Open.

#1 Iga Świątek: +150

#17 Carolina Garcia: +200

#6 Aryna Sabalenka: +400

#5 Ons Jabeur: +500

