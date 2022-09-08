US Open title odds for remaining four men in the singles bracket heading into semifinals

The semifinals have arrived for the 2022 US Open and the final four men will be in action in singles competition on Friday, September 9. No. 5 seed Casper Ruud will face No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov and No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe.

Alcaraz heads into the semifinals as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -110 odds. The string of upsets of top seeds has left a clear path for the No. 3 seed. Of course, he has to get through the last American standing in the singles tournament. Tiafoe will have tremendous support inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, giving him the home court advantage.

Alcaraz is a -205 favorite in the coming match while Tiafoe is +160. In the other semifinal, Ruud is -215 while Khachanov is +165. Here’s the full list of title odds for the final four men at the US Open.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz: -110

#5 Casper Ruud: +300

#22 Frances Tiafoe: +450

#27 Karen Khachanov: +650

