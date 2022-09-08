 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

US Open live stream: How to watch women’s semifinals on Thursday

The US Open women’s semifinals take place on Thursday. We break down who is playing in the women’s singles tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Jessica Pegula of the United States in the Women’s Singles Quarter-Final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 7th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The US Open is headed into the final four days of play, and Thursday brings us the women’s singles semifinals. The women’s bracket featured a host of upsets, but the top seed and three of the top ten seeds have advanced to the final four.

The semifinals open at 7 p.m. ET with No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur facing No. 17 seed Caroline Garcia. The round wraps at 8:30 p.m. when No. 1 seed Iga Świątek faces No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka. Both matches will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air on ESPN. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Garcia is currently a -155 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Jabeur is +125. This is the third time these have met. Jabeur won each of the first two matches, with the first coming in a first round upset at the 2019 US Open and the second coming in the second round at the 2020 Australian Open.

Świątek is a -210 favorite to win on Thursday while Sabalenka is a +170 underdog. This will mark the fifth time these two have met. Of the previous four, two came on clay and two came on a hard court. Sabalenka won the first won in 2021 at the WTA Finals, while Świątek has swept three matches in 2022.

Schedule and odds

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. #17 Caroline Garcia — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #6 Aryna Sabalenka — 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

