Premier League play likely to be suspended in mourning of Queen Elizabeth II

The English Premier League will likely halt play following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, September 8. Under Operation Unicorn, there are 10 days of national mourning for the Queen, and that timeline would cover two matchday slates in the Premier League. The league will likely make up these fixtures during the middle of the week down the road, but the World Cup and Champions League schedules could further complicate those plans.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The marquee fixtures which will be impacted over the two matchday schedules are Manchester City-Tottenham and Chelsea-Liverpool. The Brighton-Crystal Palace fixture was already postponed due to a strike.

The Premier League does have a natural break after what would’ve been Matchday 8, so we won’t be seeing any league action until October 1. That’s a massive gap in play, and could lead to some interesting results when the teams ultimately do get back on the pitch.