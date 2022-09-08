 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Premier League play likely to be suspended in mourning of Queen Elizabeth II

Under Operation Unicorn, the league will likely have to halt play.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-LEICESTER
Leicester City’s Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward reacts following the third goal of Brighton scored by Brighton’s Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister that will be disallowed after a VAR check during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on September 4, 2022.
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The English Premier League will likely halt play following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, September 8. Under Operation Unicorn, there are 10 days of national mourning for the Queen, and that timeline would cover two matchday slates in the Premier League. The league will likely make up these fixtures during the middle of the week down the road, but the World Cup and Champions League schedules could further complicate those plans.

The marquee fixtures which will be impacted over the two matchday schedules are Manchester City-Tottenham and Chelsea-Liverpool. The Brighton-Crystal Palace fixture was already postponed due to a strike.

The Premier League does have a natural break after what would’ve been Matchday 8, so we won’t be seeing any league action until October 1. That’s a massive gap in play, and could lead to some interesting results when the teams ultimately do get back on the pitch.

