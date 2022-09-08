 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dak Prescott limited in Thursday’s practice for Week 1

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during training camp at River Ridge Fields on August 08, 2022 in Oxnard, California. Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys listed quarterback Dak Prescott as limited on Thursday with an ankle injury. Prescott, talking with reporters after practice, said that it was an issue with his shoes.

There’s no reason not to take him at his word here. If he were truly hurting, he likely wouldn’t have talked to the press. Unless he shows up on the injury report tomorrow, we should chalk this up to the shoes.

Fantasy football implications

At this point there doesn’t appear to be any reason for concern. The Cowboys backup quarterback is Cooper Rush, and we don’t want to see him playing if we want the Cowboys fantasy football players to have a shot at good numbers.

