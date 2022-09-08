Dak Prescott limited in Thursday’s practice for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys listed quarterback Dak Prescott as limited on Thursday with an ankle injury. Prescott, talking with reporters after practice, said that it was an issue with his shoes.

Dak Prescott said it was just something that happened because of the shoes he was wearing during practice. He expects to be a full participant in practice tomorrow https://t.co/7c1RlUGX0X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 8, 2022

There’s no reason not to take him at his word here. If he were truly hurting, he likely wouldn’t have talked to the press. Unless he shows up on the injury report tomorrow, we should chalk this up to the shoes.

Fantasy football implications

At this point there doesn’t appear to be any reason for concern. The Cowboys backup quarterback is Cooper Rush, and we don’t want to see him playing if we want the Cowboys fantasy football players to have a shot at good numbers.