When is the 2023 Super Bowl? Who are the favorites?

The 2022 NFL season gets underway Thursday evening when the Rams host the Bills at SoFi Stadium. This is a particularly intriguing start to the season because the matchup features last year’s Super Bowl champs against this year’s preseason favorite.

The Rams won Super Bowl 56 as a season-long favorite and now get to face a Bills squad that has the heavy expectations of favored status. DraftKings Sportsbook released the final betting splits for the 2023 Super Bowl and after an offseason of wagering, the Bills are the most bet team by a good margin. 17% of total handle and 19% of total bets are on Buffalo to win it all. They’ve got the talent, but heavy is the head that wears the crown. Thursday will be a great test for the Bills as they look to prove their favored status.

Super Bowl 57 is scheduled for February 12, 2023. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with FOX handling the broadcast. Below is a look at the ten most bet teams to win the big game next February.

Bills: Opened at +550, Current +550 — 17% handle, 19% bets Chargers: Opened at +1400, Current +1400 — 7% handle, 7% bets Chiefs: Opened at +1000, Current +1000 — 6% handle, 7% bets Buccaneers: Opened at +750, Current +700 — 6% handle, 6% bets Broncos: Opened at +1700, Current +1800 — 6% handle, 6% bets Bengals: Opened at +2200, Current +2200 — 6% handle, 5% bets Rams: Opened at +1200, Current +1200 — 5% handle, 5% bets Packers: Opened at +900, Current +1000 — 4% handle, 5% bets 49ers: Opened at +1600, Current +1600 — 4% handle, 3% bets Eagles: Opened at +2200, Current +2200 — 3.7% handle, 3% bets

