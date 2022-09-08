Allen Robinson failing to make early impact in Week 1 vs. Bills

The Los Angeles Rams have yet to score in the opening game against the Buffalo Bills but they’re driving near the end of the half trailing 10-0. One player who has not been heavily involved in wide receiver Allen Robinson, who saw his lone target and reception come on this latest drive. Robinson, who is expected to be a strong fantasy performer this season with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback, did not see any targets until around the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

Robinson has been around some less than spectacular passers during his NFL career but he’s always managed to deliver solid numbers when he’s healthy. With Odell Beckham Jr. still in free agency and Van Jefferson out for Week 1, this was a great opportunity for Robinson to establish himself as the clear No. 2 option in LA. Instead, he’s seen just one target while Cooper Kupp and Ben Skowronek have combined for seven. Tyler Higbee has also gotten two targets in Week 1 so far.