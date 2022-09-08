Cam Akers looks to hold short yardage role vs. Bills in Week 1

Update: Akers is in the game as the Rams enter the red zone and he did get a carry on a short yardage situation. It looks like Akers is the preferred back in these situations for the Rams, while Henderson is the more regular guy between the 20s. That’s something fantasy managers hope will balance out over the course of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Buffalo Bills 7-0 after one quarter, but have the ball back after an intercepting Josh Allen. One interesting note for the Rams is the lack of snaps for running back Cam Akers, who was expected to be the lead back in this team. So far, it’s been all Darrell Henderson for the Rams, who have given him four carries for eight yards.

This might mean Akers is dealing with some injury issues but the Rams haven’t listed him on the final injury report as out. So maybe this is just getting Henderson some run early while Akers will get in the game later or in specific situations. Either way, it’s not a great look for fantasy managers who were banking on Akers getting most of the volume in this backfield. The Rams look to be a true committee this season.