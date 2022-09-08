US Open results: Who is advancing to the finals in the women’s singles bracket?

The 2022 US Open is approaching its second and final weekend and the women’s finals matchup is getting settled. The semifinals are airing on Thursday on ESPN and WatchESPN. The evening sees No. 5 Ons Jabeur facing No. 17 Caroline Garcia and No. 1 Iga Świątek facing No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Świątek has been the favorite throughout the tournament, and so came into the semifinals as the top favorite. Jabeur actually had the fourth best odds with Garcia an unlikely favorite coming into their semifinal match. Sabalenka had the third best odds, but if she beats Świątek, it would not be surprising to see her favored in the finals.

The semifinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the field narrows to the top two in the women’s singles draw.

Women’s Draw

Semifinal results

#5 Ons Jabeur (6-1, 6-3) defeated #17 Caroline Garcia

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #6 Aryna Sabalenka

Final matchups

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. TBD