Who is leading Bills backfield in season opener vs. Rams?

The Buffalo Bills open the season against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. The Bills have high hopes to take that crown from the Rams and win the franchise’s first championship this season. Buffalo has a very solid aerial attack with QB Josh Allen, but the ground game remains a question mark. Led by Devin Singletary, the Bills are also expected to use rookie RB James Cook and Zack Moss should also be in the mix in the backfield.

Here we’re going to track the performance of the Bills running backs in the opener vs. the Rams.

Bills RB usage in Week 1 vs. Rams

Snap Count

Devin Singletary — 19

Zack Moss — 11

James Cook — 1

Halftime update — So the split between Singletary and Moss continues. Neither has been very effective on the ground or in the passing game. Granted, Josh Allen has turned the ball over a few times. Still, it’s a tie game 10-10 at the half and we should see similar offensive strategies in the second half. Singletary should see goal line work and Moss could return big value based solely on receptions.

Second quarter update — We’ve got updated snap counts and Moss is gaining on Singletary. We should see Singletary get goal line work, but Moss getting all the targets in the passing game is encouraging for his stock this season.

Second quarter update — Cook got in for his first career NFL carry and it did not go well. He fumbled his first carry and we may not see the rookie the rest of the game. Moss caught another pass before the fumble. So it seem Singletary will be the early-down back and Moss will mix in on passing downs and 3rd down.

Opening drive — The Bills got out to a quick start with a TD for Gabe Davis on the opening drive of the season. In terms of RB split, it was similar to last season with Singletary and Moss. Singletary has nine yards on two carries and got a catch for six yards. Moss added one carry and also got work in the passing game with a catch for eight yards.