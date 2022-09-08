Bills RB James Cook loses fumble on first NFL carry in Week 1 vs. Rams

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook appeared to be without a role early in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, with both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss getting the bulk of the work in Buffalo’s backfield. Cook did eventually get in the game and did get a carry, but it went about as poorly as it could have.

The rookie running back lost a fumble, setting up the Rams in great field position in a 7-0 game. Los Angeles would eventually give the ball right back to the Bills, but this doesn’t bode well for Cook’s future workload.

The Georgia product was a sleeper in many fantasy circles, especially with Moss seemingly on the way out in Buffalo and Singletary operating as more of a change-of-pace back. With Buffalo relying more on Josh Allen and the passing game, carries will be hard to come by anyway in this offense. Look for Cook to slide even further behind Singletary and Moss for the time being.