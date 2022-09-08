Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces reached the 2022 WNBA Finals

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs have reached the finals! The Connecticut Sun stunned the Chicago Sky late on Thursday evening in Game 5 of their semifinal series to advance to the WNBA Finals. Connecticut ran off 18 straight in the final four minutes to secure the upset. They will face the Las Vegas Aces who beat the Seattle Storm in four games in their semifinal series

The 2022 WNBA Finals get started on Sunday, September 11 in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tip is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Game 2 will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas and Game 3 will air on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Connecticut. If the best of five series goes beyond three games, Game 4 would air on Sunday the 18th at 4 p.m. in Connecticut and Game 5 would air on the following Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas.

The Aces and Sky were two of the best teams most of this season. Las Vegas finished with the best record in the league at 26-10 and also claimed the Commissioner’s Cup. The Sun finished the season 25-11 for the third-best record. Las Vegas won two of three between the two teams during the regular season.