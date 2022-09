Complete TV schedule for Week 2 of 2022 college football season

After an exciting first weekend of college football, we’re already ready to jump into Week 2. With headlining matchups including No. 1. Alabama at Texas, No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh, and Iowa State at Iowa, you’ll want to be glued to your TV all day Saturday.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season.

Friday, September 9

Louisville vs. UCF — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Boise State vs. New Mexico — 9:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Saturday, September 10

Arkansas State vs. No. 3 Ohio State —12:00 p.m. ET— BTN

South Carolina vs. No. 16 Arkansas — 12:00 p.m. ET ESPN

UTSA vs. Army — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Duke vs. Northwestern — 12:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Missouri vs. Kansas State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

North Carolina vs. Georgia State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Ohio vs. Penn State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 23 Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Western Illinois vs. Minnesota — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Southern Miss vs. No. 15 Miami (FL) — 12:00p.m. ET — ACCN

Charleston Sou. vs. No. 18 NC State — 12:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Southern Utah vs. No. 13 Utah — 1:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Lafayette vs. Temple — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Ball State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Marshall vs. No. 8 Notre Dame — 2:30 p.m. ET — NBC

No. 24 Tennessee vs. No 17 Pitt — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Appalachian State vs. No. 6 Texas A&M — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Colorado vs. Air Force — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Maryland vs. Charlotte — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

Washington State vs. No. 19 Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Kennesaw State vs. Cincinnati — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Furman vs. No. 5 Clemson — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Memphis vs. Navy — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Virginia vs. Illinois — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Samford vs. No. 2 Georgia — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

UNLV vs. California — 4:00 p.m. ET — P12 Now/P12BA

Portland State vs. Washington — 4:00 p.m. ET — P12 Now/P12W

Norfolk State vs. James Madison — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Wagner vs. Rutgers — 4:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Northern Colorado vs. Wyoming — 4:00 p.m. ET — TV TBA

Eastern Kentucky vs. Bowling Green — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State — 4:00 p.m. ET — TV TBA

Iowa State vs. Iowa — 4:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Indiana State vs. Purdue — 4:00 p.m. ET — BTN

No. 25 Houston vs. Texas Tech — 4:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Akron vs. No. 14 Michigan State — 4:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Alabama State vs. UCLA — 5:00 p.m. ET — P12N

UIW vs. Nevada — 5:30 p.m. ET — NSN

Gardner-Webb vs. Coastal Carolina — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Kansas vs. West Virginia — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Southeastern La. vs. Florida Atlantic — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Old Dominion vs. East Carolina — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Robert Morris vs. Miami (Ohio) — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Holy Cross vs. Buffalo — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UAB vs. Liberty — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin vs. Louisiana Tech — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Florida — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Howard vs. USF — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Alabama A&M vs. Troy — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Syracuse vs. UConn — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Weber State vs. Utah State — 7:00 p.m. ET — TV TBA

Western Carolina vs. Georgia Tech — 7:00 p.m. ET — ACCNX/ESPN+

Kent State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Tulane — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs. Louisiana — 7:00 p.m. ET — TV TBA

Lamar vs. SMU — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UMass vs. Toledo — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

NIU vs. Tulsa — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

FIU vs. Texas State — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. No. 22 Ole Miss — 7:00 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

No. 10 USC vs. Stanford — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Texas Southern vs. North Texas — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Southern vs. LSU — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

McNeese vs. Rice — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

San Jose State vs. Auburn — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska — 7:30 p.m. ET — FS1

Arizona State vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Idaho vs. Indiana — 8:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Hawaii vs. No. 4 Michigan — 8:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Tarleton State vs. TCU — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Nicholls vs. ULM — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Eastern Washington vs. Oregon — 8:30 p.m. ET — P12N

New Mexico State vs. UTEP — 9:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 21 BYU — 10:15 p.m. ET — ESPN

Oregon State vs. Fresno State — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Mississippi State vs. Arizona — 11:00 p.m. ET — FS1